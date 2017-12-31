Fourteen injured in chemical spill in Cape Town

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Fourteen people were injured on Sunday afternoon following a chemical spill at a shop in Kraaifontein, in the Western Cape.



ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said several people were found outside the shop off Brighton Road while several more were found inside.

He said that paramedics assessed the patients and found that fourteen were experiencing breathing difficulties.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries were found on the scene,” Meiring said.

The patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

He said it was believed that an unknown chemical had spilled inside the shop.



Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.



