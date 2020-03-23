 

Fourth positive coronavirus case at UCT

2020-03-23 19:48

Cebelihle Mthethwa

(Picture: Gallo images/ Getty images)

The University of Cape Town (UCT) confirmed that yet another person at the university tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the tally up to four. 

This time, a postgraduate student has tested positive for the virus, according to a letter posted on www.news.uct.ac.za by vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

All four infected people - three staffers and a postgraduate student - are in quarantine. 

News24 previously reported that the first case was a UCT staff member, while the second was a UCT-based visiting researcher associated with a department at the university. The third case was confirmed on Saturday and was someone who worked in the same department as the second case.

All the cases were confirmed through the provincial Department of Health's prescribed protocol.

"The Department of Health has also immediately begun contact tracing in the respective cases, and those identified as close contacts have been informed and asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks," added Phakeng.


