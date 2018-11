A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man in Welkom last weekend.

Shai Mohapi was shot at close range in his car in broad daylight while waiting in the parking lot of a shopping centre.

The murder was caught on CCTV cameras.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele told News24 on Thursday morning that a fourth suspect was arrested on Wednesday night. He said police were expecting more arrests and that the investigation was at a preliminary stage.

Because of the preliminary nature of the investigation, Makhele said it was not clear when the four would appear in court, and could not divulge what the roles of the other two suspects were in the crime.

TimesLive reported on Wednesday night that a firearm – believed to be the murder weapon - was confiscated when the first three suspects were arrested.

Only two of the suspects appear in the CCTV footage.

Makhele said the suspects range from ages 27-29.

READ: Man shot dead in car in mall parking lot

Mohapi was reportedly shot three times in the chest and twice in his left arm. After the incident, the suspects dragged Mohapi out of his car and drove away in it. The vehicle was later found abandoned nearby.

Mohapi was a chief safety officer at Sibanye Stillwater mine. Sibanye's James Wellsted told News24 on Monday that the company would offer support to Mohapi's family.

READ: Man shot dead in car identified as manhunt continues

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter