Fourways waitress bags R18 000 tip for 'amazing service'

A waitress at a Beerhouse establishment in Fourways walked away with an R18 680 tip from a patron for her "amazing service", and says the money is a good starting point for her to consider going back to school.

Ayanda Ndlovu told News24 on Friday that she served the patron - who wished to remain anonymous - two weeks ago.

While she was busy serving the table, her and the patron - a woman - started talking.

"She asked me what I wanted to do [as a profession] and I told her I've always wanted to be a paramedic. I still do, I've just been hampered by the fact that I had to stop school at an early age because of financial reasons.

"I'm still in conversation with the patron," said Ndlovu.

In a post on Beerhouse's official Facebook page, the initial bill came to R1 320 and the woman decided to make a R20 000 payment. The patron said the tip was due to Ndlovu's "amazing service".

"I have no want to reverse this, no second thoughts about it and I was of sound mind when deciding to leave this tip," the mystery benefactor said in a private WhatsApp message to Randolf Jorberg, the owner of Beerhouse.

Ndlovu, in disbelief, "called the duty manager immediately to try and talk the patron out of it, but the patron refused saying that Ayanda's service was amazing and that she deserved every last bit of that money," the post read.

Ndlovu said the money would kickstart her dream of becoming a paramedic. She hopes the patron's good deed will inspire others to help her fulfill this dream.

"I've told my boss that I do want to go back to school."

Three weeks ago, a waitress at a Paarl pub was also given a tip of almost R20 000 – until the tipper’s wife asked for a refund the next morning.

In that incident, the patron at Breezy Hill had paid his bill of R379 – for several drinks, including brandy, whiskey and Jägermeister – and had included a tip of R19 621 to be charged to his credit card.

The next day however, the man’s wife approached the establishment’s owner, and asked for the money to be returned, to which the owner complied.

