The Franschhoek Pass was closed on Monday night due to veld fires.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area due to the smoke.

According to Greater Overberg Fire and Protection Association on Facebook, by 17:30 on Monday there were three wildfires burning in the Overberg area.

The fire eventually reached the Franschhoek Pass and Cape Winelands area.

Four helicopters were water bombing the affected area as several ground crews and trucks tried to contain the fire.

Firefighters were also battling a blaze in the Silverboomkloof nature reserve on Monday. The reserve is home to rare, giant silver proteas, Cape Town's divisional fire commander Edward Bosch said.

Cape Town and its surrounds have had a brutal fire season, with flames raging as far afield as Hermanus, Wupperthal and creeping up to houses on the slopes of Table Mountain.