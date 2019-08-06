 

Franschhoek Pass to be reopened the end of September

2019-08-06 14:09

Kamva Somdyala

The rockfall that left Marc Thackwray injured in June. (Supplied)

The rockfall that left Marc Thackwray injured in June. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

If all goes according to plan, Franschhoek Pass in the Western Cape – the scene of heavy rockfalls in June – will open by the end of September.

According to the head of communications at the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, Jandré Bakker, following a geotechnical investigation: "Contractors have been appointed to do rock barring and other necessary remedial work."

"If all goes according to plan and weather permitting, these remedial works will be complete by the end of September 2019," Bakker said on Tuesday.

He added that once the necessary work was completed: "The pass will be reopened to traffic."

On June 22, motorist Marc Thackwray, 28, escaped serious injury when massive boulders rained down on his car during a rockslide. He sprained his leg and had a swollen hand.

Photos of his crumpled bonnet and dented roof were widely circulated on social media.

On July 3, another rockfall occurred in the area after inclement weather in the province.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Private investigator roped in to help find missing Cape Town woman

44 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among three players 2019-08-05 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 