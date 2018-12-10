 

Fransman consulting lawyers to 'better understand' NPA decision to charge him

2018-12-10 12:18

Jenni Evans

Marius Fransman (Netwerk24)

Marius Fransman (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former ANC Western Cape leader Marius Fransman says he will consult his lawyers after hearing that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) intends bringing charges of crimen injuria and sexual assault against him.

"It came to my knowledge that [the] NPA intends to proceed with this matter," Fransman said in a short statement on Monday.

"The full details of the charge is unclear, considering the decision of the authorities in the North West Province [two] years ago not to prosecute.

"I will be engaging my lawyers to better understand the decision of the [Director of Public Prosecutions] in [Kimberley]."

The charges arose after Louisa Wynand asked the police to investigate a case of sexual assault in January 2016 while the ANC was holding birthday celebrations in the North West.

They relate to a road trip she took with Fransman in her capacity as an apparently newly-appointed personal assistant to the politician, who was attending the large gathering in Rustenburg.

READ: Louisa Wynand 'grateful' for Fransman's ANC suspension

It has taken almost three years for the provincial DPP to decide to charge him.

Northern Cape NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said a date has not yet been set for Fransman to appear in court, and that they were still finalising in which court he would appear, as the alleged incidents span three provinces.

He said it might be the Kimberley Magistrate's Court.

Wynand's spokesperson Gavin Prins said: "Louisa is relieved that the NPA decided to prosecute. She has always had faith in the NPA, and will continue to support the police with their investigation.

"Hopefully this case can be finalised soon, so that she can continue with her life. More information regarding the next steps have not yet been made available to us, but she has full confidence in the NPA."

READ: Disciplinary hearing 'a kangaroo court of note' - Fransman

The allegations also caused divisions in the ANC's leadership in the province at the time, with Fransman going to court to defend himself against a disciplinary committee.

Eventually the party's national disciplinary committee suspended his ANC membership for five years. 

Read more on:    npa  |  anc  |  marius fransman  |  louisa wynand  |  kimberley  |  sexual assault  |  crime  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

TAC thanks Constitutional Court as it celebrates its 20th anniversary

36 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Worker takes Eskom labour brokers to CCMA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 11:43 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Fish Hoek 11:36 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 8 December Lottery draw 2018-12-08 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 