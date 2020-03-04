 

Fraud charges temporarily withdrawn against man who allegedly treated patients without registration

2020-03-04 15:53

Canny Maphanga

Fraud charges have been temporarily withdrawn against a 43-year-old man who is under investigation for practising as a doctor without Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) registration.

The charges were withdrawn in the Sebokeng Magistrate's Court in Gauteng to allow police to investigate the matter further.

The man was arrested on 17 February.

"Evaton police arrested [him] after he was found with six files and other doctors' practising materials at a surgery in a Spar supermarket shopping complex," police spokesperson Captain Mavele Masondo told News24 on Wednesday.

According to the HPCSA, the arrest was made after a random inspection was conducted in Sebokeng to ensure that all practitioners operating in the area were registered in line with the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974.

"During the inspection, it was found that [the man] was practising as a doctor whilst not registered with the council," HPCSA spokesperson Daphney Chuma said.

However, the surgery he practised from was registered with the council.

"Practitioners registered with the council are encouraged to ensure that they vet the practitioners that they employ to ensure the safety of the public. It is illegal to employ unregistered persons and allow them to treat patients without being registered," Chuma said.

The senior public prosecutor in the matter has since given an instruction to the police to investihpcgate the matter further, Masondo said.

