 

Freak accident closes one lane on N2 in Cape Town

2018-05-18 08:09

Duncan Alfreds

A car accident scene. (Netcare911, file)

A freak accident has caused the closure of one lane of the N2 highway in Cape Town.

A driver was killed when he got out of his vehicle and was struck by another vehicle, Western Cape Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said.

One lane was later closed as officers worked to clear the scene.

"Apparently, the guy stopped and got out of his car. I don't know if he had problems, but another vehicle hit him and unfortunately he died in this incident," Africa told News24.

READ: Woman dies, 17 hurt in horror Joburg crash

Motorists on the R300 are also facing heavy delays because of another accident, following on from three accidents on Thursday.

"Luckily there were no fatalities yesterday (Thursday) and this one won't count for the weekend fatalities because the weekend stats start at 06:00 on Friday until 06:00 on Monday morning," said Africa.

'Bumper to bumper'

While traffic was building up on the N2 near the scene, Africa said this was typical for the morning peak.

"This time around, it starts getting bumper to bumper. It's normal for this time of the morning."

Bus drivers have returned to work following a strike but the buses on the road have not yet had an easing effect on traffic volumes.

"They (bus drivers) started on Wednesday and I don't think people are okay yet. Many people have been taking taxis.

"The buses are back on track but you can't expect things to get back to normal so quickly. By Monday, things should be back to normal."

