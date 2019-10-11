Free State cop 'rents out' her service pistol for R30 000 to pay debt

A Bloemfontein police officer has appeared in court for allegedly renting out her service pistol in order to pay her debts.

Volksblad reported that Constable Noxolo Job, 34, who is attached to the City's VIP Protection Unit, appeared in the local magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of corruption and conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Job was reportedly paid R30 000 for the use of her service pistol. She reportedly lent the pistol to a group of people on Tuesday to be used to rob her colleagues of their service pistols.

According to Netwerk24, Job allegedly had money problems and wanted to use the money to pay her debtors.

On Thursday, Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn told News24: "On Tuesday afternoon, she met with the agents who were to rob the protection and security services (PSS) and said she needed money."

Police Crime Intelligence and the Hawks conducted an entrapment exercise in order expose the officer.

"The suspect conspired with police undercover agents to go rob police members who were on night duty at the JOC (Joint Operations Centre) of the PSS," Steyn said.

Fake robbery trap

In a statement, the provincial head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major General Kubandran Moodley, hailed the quick operation "which could [have] led to a catastrophic situation and possible [loss] of lives if the robbery took place".

He also expressed his concern regarding these types of crimes concerning corruption within the SAPS.

Moodley conveyed his gratitude to the members of Crime Intelligence and the Hawks, and the Serious Corruption Unit in Bloemfontein and Pretoria who "acted with speed and intercepted the information, and acted upon it to ensure that no loss of life occurred or that the firearms ended up in the hands of ruthless criminals".

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler