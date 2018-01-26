Free State dairy raid: 'Hawks know who they are looking for'

Bloemfontein – A top Free State provincial government official could not say whether Premier Ace Magashule's head would roll after the Hawks descended on his office on Friday.

The Hawks are searching the office of Magashule and other members of his provincial cabinet on the fourth floor of the Lebohang government building in Bloemfontein.

The investigation is related to the Vrede dairy scandal, in which contracts were allegedly set up and signed in the premier's office.

Fifteen specialist members of the unit descended on the premier's office and the head office of the Free State department of agriculture in Glen outside Bloemfontein.



It would appear the team is busy with investigations for the whole day. It is understood arrests could follow.

Kapong Ralikontsane, director-general of the Free State provincial government, confirmed this to Netwerk24.

When asked if Magashule's head would roll, he said: "How can I say the premier's head will roll? The Hawks know who they are looking for."

He added that he himself was involved as he was "part of the cabinet where decisions are taken".

In terms of a court order, they had to deliver certain documents to the Hawks, which they are in the process of doing.



The searches are being conducted in the offices of the premier and the department of agriculture.

The media are being made to wait outside as the searches are conducted.

The Free State provincial government said in a statement just after midday that it will co-operate fully with all investigations into the alleged impropriety in the farm.



"It is in our interest that this matter is brought to its finality to allow the Free State provincial government to continue its work of changing the lives of the people for the better," said Ralikontsane.