 

Free State man handed life sentence for rape of 9-year-old girl

2019-05-09 19:17

Kamva Somdyala

Prison. (Jackie Clausen, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

Prison. (Jackie Clausen, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Virginia Regional Court in Meloding, Free State has handed down a life sentence to a 25-year-old man for the brutal rape of a 9-year-old girl, Free State police have said.

The rape took place on June 17, 2018.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said the girl told her mother, who then reported it to the police on June 18.

"On Sunday, June 17, a doctor confirmed that the girl was raped after she reported her ordeal to her mother," Khosana explained.

"She told her mother that a suspect who stays on the same street with them raped her."

Upon hearing this, the girl's mother reported the case for investigation.

According to Khosana, "she [the girl] said she was playing at the neighbours premises with Teboho Modikeng's child".

Modikeng then sent his child to call her mother and in that moment, Modikeng called the victim into the house and raped her.

Magistrate Thiloshnee Ramdeyal handed down the sentence last week.  

Read more on:    child abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#SAElections2019 | Looking for your political home? Take the News24 party quiz

2019-05-03 18:37

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No winners, jackpot stands on R450 000 2019-05-08 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 