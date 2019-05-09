Free State man handed life sentence for rape of 9-year-old girl

The Virginia Regional Court in Meloding, Free State has handed down a life sentence to a 25-year-old man for the brutal rape of a 9-year-old girl, Free State police have said.

The rape took place on June 17, 2018.

Free State police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said the girl told her mother, who then reported it to the police on June 18.

"On Sunday, June 17, a doctor confirmed that the girl was raped after she reported her ordeal to her mother," Khosana explained.

"She told her mother that a suspect who stays on the same street with them raped her."

Upon hearing this, the girl's mother reported the case for investigation.

According to Khosana, "she [the girl] said she was playing at the neighbours premises with Teboho Modikeng's child".

Modikeng then sent his child to call her mother and in that moment, Modikeng called the victim into the house and raped her.

Magistrate Thiloshnee Ramdeyal handed down the sentence last week.