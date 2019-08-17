 

Free State man in court after hordes of illegal ammo and explosives found on his premises

2019-08-17 15:46

Correspondent

Illegal ammunition and explosives found on a Bloemfontein property. (Supplied)

A 53-year-old Free State man is expected back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday after crates of ammunition and explosives were found on his property on Thursday. 

"Josef Markus Fourie, 53, has been granted bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today [Friday] after he was arrested in an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit on Thursday, the 15th August 2019, and charged for possession of illegal explosives and ammunition," Hawks Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said in a statement. 

The Hawks along with the  Northern Cape Crime Intelligence acted on a tip-off that Fourie was apparently storing the illegal ammunition and explosives at his premises in Spitskop near Bloemfontein.

During the search several crates containing live ammunition and a container with nine various explosives were taken for further investigation. 

Steyn said the case was postponed for further investigation.

Fourie is out on R5 000 bail.

free state  |  arrest  |  illegal arms
