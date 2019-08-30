Free State man sentenced to life for raping wheelchair-bound 12-year-old

A Free State healthcare worker was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 12-year-old wheelchair-bound patient, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.



Mmulelo Steven Macwili, 33, was sentenced by the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on two counts of rape, said NPA regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

The girl was raped at Life Pasteur Hospital on December 5, 2014, he added.

"The court heard that on the day of the incident, Macwili first raped the complainant in her ward," Shuping said.

"He closed the curtains and inserted his finger into her private parts. He then took the complainant to the bathroom and raped her again.

"The complainant reported the incidents to a doctor who asked her to write the name of the person who violated her on a piece of paper as she could not talk. She wrote the name of the accused. She also pointed out the accused at an identity parade."

Shuping said Macwili denied being raping the girl.

