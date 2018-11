What To Read Next

A man killed his ex-partner and injured his four-year-old daughter following a domestic dispute in Reitz, Free State police said on Thursday.

He had recently separated from Nthabiseng Mokoena, 35, and stabbed her multiple times during an argument on Tuesday, said Captain Zweli Mohobeleli.

He also stabbed his daughter in the arm. She received stitches at hospital and was later discharged into the care of her mother's family.

Mohobeleli said the man, 33, was traced to a hill near Petsana where he was arrested.

"He was found in possession of a rope which we suspect he intended to hang himself with."

He was expected to appear in the Reitz Magistrate's Court on Friday, to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

Acting Bethlehem Cluster Commander Brigadier Nkaise Molefe extended his condolences to the Mokoena family.

"I would also like to applaud members of the community for making it their business to call the police when they witnessed the stabbing."

The police have pleaded for people who have protection orders against their abusers to report any contravention immediately.

