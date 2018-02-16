 

Free State MEC and Bloem Water CEO arrested for fraud, corruption

2018-02-16 09:47

Jeanette Chabalala and Iavan Pijoos

Hawks vehicles during a raid. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo)

Bloemfontein – The Hawks have confirmed on Friday morning that they have arrested a Free State MEC, as well the CEO for Bloem Water, on charges of fraud and corruption.

Sports MEC Mathabo Leeto, who is being touted as one of the frontrunners to replace Ace Magashule as ANC Free State chair, and Bloem Water CEO Limakatso Moorosi are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, spokesperson S'fiso Nyakane said.

In 2009, Leeto was the mayor of Matjhabeng Municipality when she allegedly awarded a tender of R15m to procure photocopy machines and to install telephonic systems, as well as CCTV cameras for the municipality, allegedly without following correct tender processes.

It is also alleged that the two received "gratification" from the company.

Leeto was previously arrested and the case was withdrawn after her lawyers made representations. The CEO did not face charges at that time.

Following investigations, the charges were reinstated for the MEC.

More to follow.

