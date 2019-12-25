 

Free State police and farmers work together to catch alleged stock thieves

2019-12-25 14:05

Riaan Grobler

Some of the sheep that were recovered.

Some of the sheep that were recovered. (SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police and farmers worked together to catch two men suspected of stock theft in the Vredefort area on Friday.

The small farming town, home to the Vredefort Dome heritage site, is about 61km from Potchefstroom.

The two suspects were arrested after 213 sheep to the value of R500 000 were recovered.

READ | Police recover stolen stud rams worth R180 000, arrest four people

On Friday at about 19:45, police received information about people who are intending to steal livestock at Vredefort area, said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

"Operation Safer Festive Season was conducted by Kroonstad Crime Intelligence members and Parys Vispol and it was a success as the two men were apprehended.

"The police, together with the farmers, chased after the two men until they drove to Parys police station where they ran into different directions and they were arrested."

Police managed to recover 213 Merino sheep. Nineteen sheep were found in the back of a white Isuzu KB bakkie.

The two suspects, aged 38 and 41, will appear in the Vredefort Magistrate's Court soon.

"[These] arrests will sent a clear cut message to stock theft thieves that in this festive season, we are turning the tide against crime. My appreciation to all farmers who are working together with the police to ensure that levels of crime within farming community are brought low," said acting cluster commander Major General Solly Lesia.

Read more on:    police  |  bloemfontein  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Body of KwaZulu-Natal boy who was swept away by floodwaters recovered on Christmas Day

2019-12-25 13:39

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:37 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-12-24 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 