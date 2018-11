A Bloemfontein teacher has been arrested for allegedly stealing a cellphone belonging to one of his pupils, Free State police said on Wednesday.

The pupil, 12, from Rekgonne Primary School in Bloemspruit had given the phone to his teacher for safekeeping in September, said Sergeant Ikobeng Hlubi.

"According to the victim's statement, on the particular day they were busy with a school project when he kindly requested the teacher to keep his cellphone safe for him. However when it was time to go home the suspect said he did not [know] where the cellphone was," she said.

A case of theft was opened at the local police station at the time but it was only this week that officers made a breakthrough.

Hlubi said the teacher was caught using the missing cellphone on Tuesday during a weekly crime prevention operation by Bloemspruit police.

The teacher apparently tried to deny that the phone he was using was the one that had been reported stolen. However, "there was more than [enough] evidence" that the phone belonged to the pupil, Hlubi said.

The teacher was arrested on the spot.

He was expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday.