French arms company Thales to be prosecuted along with Zuma - NPA

Pretoria - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will prosecute the local affiliate of French arms company Thales, along with former president Jacob Zuma, for its role in the arms deal saga.

"The charges have been reinstated for them as well and they will appear in court with Zuma," NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24.

Thales will face charges of corruption and fraud, while Zuma will face charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday afternoon that the NPA believes it can successfully prosecute Zuma.

The case involves 783 questionable payments Zuma allegedly received from the company in connection with the arms deal.

In 1997, Thales won a R2.6bn stake in South Africa's R60bn arms acquisition programme to supply combat systems for four frigates procured by the navy.



Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi previously told the City Press that the NPA was trying to establish who would represent the company in court.



"Our investigator was requested by the new prosecutions team, to establish who will represent Thint [now Thales] during the trial, if the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams decides to prosecute the company," he said.

Mulaudzi said Thales was "duly informed that the decision lies with the NDPP, based on the recent Supreme Court of Appeal ruling".

He said Thales "committed to cooperate, pending the decision of the NDPP".

