 

French arms dealer Thales approaches ConCourt for leave to appeal stay of prosecution

2019-11-05 14:58

Jeanette Chabalala

Jacob Zuma and Christine Guerrier from Thales are seen in the High Court. (Felix Dlangamandla, file)

Jacob Zuma and Christine Guerrier from Thales are seen in the High Court. (Felix Dlangamandla, file)

French arms dealer Thales has approached the highest court in South Africa to extricate itself from former president Jacob Zuma's criminal trial. 

Thales confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that it approached the Constitutional Court on November 1 for leave to appeal a ruling by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissing its application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Meanwhile, Zuma filed his papers in the High Court on November 1, also seeking to appeal the court’s decision. 

On October 11, judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn dismissed both Zuma and Thales’ applications for a permanent stay of prosecution with costs. 

The court found that Zuma should be prosecuted for a corruption case that had been hanging over him for almost two decades, News24 earlier reported. 

Jacob Zuma says court was biased, files notice appealing permanent stay of prosecution ruling

Zuma, however, in a lengthy notice of 48 points, argued the ruling was biased and aimed at assisting the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in violating his constitutional rights. 

The charges against Zuma, 16 in total, date back to 2005 relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial arms deal. 

