 

French tourist stranded on Robben Island while kite surfing

2017-12-26 22:22

Alex Mitchley

Robben Island. (iStock)

Pretoria - A French tourist, who went kite surfing in the Blouberg area in Cape Town, found himself stranded on Robben Island after winds suddenly dropped, leaving him marooned.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) launched a rescue craft on Tuesday afternoon, initiating a search for the 38-year-old Frenchman, from Paris, who had launched a hired windsurfer at 11:00 and had failed to return.

After no sign of the man, the Western Cape Government Health Emergency Services dispatched a rescue helicopter, said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon. 

"During an extensive search NSRI were contacted by Robben Island security who reported that a windsurfer had come ashore at Robben Island at 16:30." 

NSRI and the rescue helicopter both responded and it was confirmed that the windsurfer was the missing Frenchman. 

"An experienced windsurfer, the wind had suddenly dropped at 15:00 and unable to get the sail up, and finding himself closer to Robben Island than to Mainland he paddled to Robben Island and sought help," Lambinon said.

Lambinon said the man was airlifted by Skymed to the NSRI base in Melkbosstrand where he was reunited with his family.  He was injured.

