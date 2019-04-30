French woman violently attacked in Bo-Kaap

The scene where a French tourist was allegedly stabbed on Tuesday. (Supplied)

A woman was reportedly mugged, robbed of her backpack and stabbed in the neck on Tuesday morning in the historic Bo-Kaap, formerly known as the Malay Quarter.

According to IOL, the woman - a French national - was attacked in Chiappini Street - the famed street that draws hundreds of tourists daily thanks to its history and colourful rows of houses.

Bo-Kaap resident Tristan Chesselet told the African News Agency (ANA) that he had heard a woman screaming for help and had gone to investigate.

He reportedly said that neighbours had already rushed to her assistance, where she was lying on the pavement, bleeding from the violent attack.

While IOL said the woman was a tourist, Citizen reported that she had been living in Cape Town for the past 14 years.

'She was crying'

"She was crying, I'm not sure how severe the wound was. Some of our neighbours were already outside. The ambulance and police took 45 minutes to arrive on the scene," Chesselet said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement that a woman, believed to be in her 20s, had sustained serious injuries following a stabbing in Schotsche Kloof in Cape Town on Monday morning.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, shortly before 11:00, they found another medical service along with the police and the fire department already in attendance.

"Upon further assessment, the woman was found lying on the ground and being assessed by the medical service.

"ER24 helped to stabilise the patient, before she was transported to the hospital for further medical care.

"It is believed that the woman was walking in the area before an alleged assailant assaulted her," Van Huyssteen said.

News24 has requested comment from the Western Cape police, which will be added once received.