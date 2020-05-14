 

Friday weather: Morning frost expected in some provinces on an otherwise fine, cool day

2020-05-14 18:55
(iStock)

Conditions across the country on Friday will be fine and cool, the South African Weather Service has advised, with morning frost starting to settle in some provinces.

The weather in your region:

It will be a fine and cool day in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm on the Lowveld.

Morning fog patches are expected in the east of Limpopo, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West can expect frost in places at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Frost is expected in some places at first in the Free State, otherwise fine and cool.

There will be frost in places at first in the Northern Cape as well as morning fog in the north-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the evening.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be fine over the interior in the morning, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning light rain in the south-west and showers along the south coast from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the west from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool but partly cloudy in the south by late morning, where it will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly early morning, otherwise strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be warm along the coast, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the west by evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm but cool in the south-western high-ground. It will become partly cloudy in the south from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh south-westerly from the south in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

