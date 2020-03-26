Friday's forecast: Perfect stay-at-home weather for the first day of the lockdown

It will be perfect stay-in weather on the first day of the lockdown
on Friday in most parts of the country, the South African
Weather Service has said.
The
weather in your region:
It will be cloudy at times and
warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in Gauteng. The
expected UVB sunburn index is high.
In Mpumalanga, it
will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and
thundershowers.
Limpopo will be
cloudy and cool to warm with scattered thundershowers, but isolated on the Lowveld.
The North West will
be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and
thundershowers from the afternoon.
Light frost is expected over
the low-laying areas in the south at first in the Free State,
otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north-west. It will be partly cloudy
in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers, but cloudy with morning
patches over the extreme east.
In the Northern Cape, light
frost is expected over the low-lying areas in the extreme south at first,
otherwise fine and warm, but cool in the south.
The wind along the coast will
be fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong at times.
The Western Cape will
be partly cloudy along the south coast in the morning, otherwise, apart from
high level cloud, fine and warm but hot over the West Coast District interior.
The wind along the coast will
be moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong
southerly to south-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is high.
The western half of the Easter Cape will
be partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong
westerly at first, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly by afternoon, but
north-easterly by evening.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with evening fog patches
along and south of the escarpment.
The wind along the coast will
be fresh to strong south-westerly at first, becoming light to moderate south-easterly
by afternoon, but moderate to fresh north-easterly by evening.
KwaZulu-Natal is
looking to be cloudy and cool with morning and afternoon isolated showers and
rain.
The wind along the coast will
be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate
south-easterly in the afternoon.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is low.
- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days