 

Friday's forecast: Perfect stay-at-home weather for the first day of the lockdown

2020-03-26 18:26

It will be perfect stay-in weather on the first day of the lockdown on Friday in most parts of the country, the South African Weather Service has said.

The weather in your region:

It will be cloudy at times and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and  thundershowers. 

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered thundershowers, but isolated on the Lowveld. 

The North West will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Light frost is expected over the low-laying areas in the south at first in the Free State, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north-west. It will be partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers, but cloudy with morning patches over the extreme east. 

In the Northern Cape, light frost is expected over the low-lying areas in the extreme south at first, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in the south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong at times.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south coast in the morning, otherwise, apart from high level cloud, fine and warm but hot over the West Coast District interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

The western half of the Easter Cape will be partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly at first, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly by afternoon, but north-easterly by evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with evening fog patches along and south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly at first, becoming light to moderate south-easterly by afternoon, but moderate to fresh north-easterly by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal is looking to be cloudy and cool with morning and afternoon isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low. 

 

Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

