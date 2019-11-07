Friday's weather: A cloudy day in store

It will be mostly cloudy and cool across South Africa on Friday, with a few regions expected to experience high temperatures, says the SA Weather Service.



A snapshot of your region:

Gauteng will be fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy in the east at times with morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at times with morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers in the south and central parts.

The North West will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east from the afternoon.

The Free State is set to experience morning fog patches in the extreme east where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the northern parts where it will be hot. It will be hot along the south-western coast as well. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape is expected to be fine and warm but hot along the West Coast, with high level clouds passing over at times, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm over the eastern parts with morning light showers along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly becoming strong between Saldanha Bay and Cape Point by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool south of the escarpment with light rain along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly becoming southerly in the afternoon. The eastern half of the province will also be cloudy and cool with light evening rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior, but partly cloudy and warm in the extreme north-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly becoming southerly in the afternoon.

Kwazulu-Natal will see morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with morning and evening rain and isolated showers but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Temperatures in your region: