Friday's weather | A hot start to the weekend across the country, but thunderstorms for KZN

A hot Friday is in store across the country with temperatures expected to soar, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern interior of the Northern Cape as well as the extreme western parts of the Free State.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the western half of the North West, northern and north-eastern parts of the Free State, western and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Mpumalanga Highveld and escarpment.

The weather in your region

A partly cloudy and warm day is expected in Gauteng with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered thundershowers from the afternoon but isolated on the Lowveld where it will be hot.

For Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and hot but very hot in places on the Lowveld, western Bushveld and Limpopo Valley. Isolated thunderstorms are expected, except in the northern and eastern parts.

It will be partly cloudy and hot in the North West, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

A fine and hot day is expected in the Free State, but partly cloudy in the west, spreading to the east where it will be warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the south-west, but scattered over the central parts.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy at first along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places over the east and northern interior with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly becoming fresh to strong from the afternoon.

For the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot to very hot in places over the interior, where it will be fine from the afternoon.

Fog is expected along the western parts of the south coast, with light rain along the eastern parts in the early morning. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh along the west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior with light rain. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

In the eastern part of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior with light rain.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected along the Drakensberg in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

Morning fog over is expected over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days