Friday's weather | A warm start to the weekend

South
Africans can expect a warm start to the weekend across much of the country on
Friday. You can expect to encounter some showers and morning fog depending on
where you are in the country, according to the South African
Weather Service.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape, western North West, north-western
Free State and north-western Eastern Cape.
Watches
Severe thunderstorms are expected
over the western parts of the North West in the afternoon.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will be
cloudy in the morning with fog patches on the Highveld, otherwise it will be
partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from the
afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.
If you are in Mpumalanga you
can expect morning fog patches and drizzle over the escarpment. Otherwise, it
will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in
the north. It will be warm over the Lowveld.
Limpopo will see
morning fog patches with drizzle over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be
cloudy and cool to warm. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with
isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and south-west.
In the North West, it will be
cloudy in the extreme east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but hot in
the extreme west, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thundershowers.
In the Free State, it will be
cloudy with fog patches in the east in the morning. It will otherwise be fine
and warm but hot in the extreme north-west. It will become partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west. Scattered
thundershowers are expected over the northern and eastern parts.
It will be hot in the north-west
of the Northern
Cape, otherwise fine and hot but warm conditions are expected
in the south-east, becoming partly cloudy from the north. You can expect
isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. The wind along the coast
will be fresh, becoming a moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.
The Western Cape will
be fine with mist in places over the central and north-eastern interior at
first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot over
the northern parts of the West Coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to
strong, becoming moderate in the south from the afternoon and light to moderate
in the west. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be cloudy with mist in places over the interior at first, otherwise it will be
fine and hot but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light
to moderate becoming fresh to strong by midday.
In the eastern half of the
province, it will be cloudy with light rain in places along the Wild Coast and
adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, becoming fine and
warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.
KwaZulu-Natal will
see mist over the central interior and isolated showers along the coast and
adjacent interior in the morning. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm but
cool in places in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected
in the afternoon, but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.
- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen
