Friday's weather | A warm start to the weekend

South Africans can expect a warm start to the weekend across much of the country on Friday. You can expect to encounter some showers and morning fog depending on where you are in the country, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the Northern Cape, western North West, north-western Free State and north-western Eastern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the western parts of the North West in the afternoon.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches on the Highveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

If you are in Mpumalanga you can expect morning fog patches and drizzle over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north. It will be warm over the Lowveld.

Limpopo will see morning fog patches with drizzle over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and south-west.

In the North West, it will be cloudy in the extreme east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the extreme west, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be cloudy with fog patches in the east in the morning. It will otherwise be fine and warm but hot in the extreme north-west. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west. Scattered thundershowers are expected over the northern and eastern parts.

It will be hot in the north-west of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and hot but warm conditions are expected in the south-east, becoming partly cloudy from the north. You can expect isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be fresh, becoming a moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine with mist in places over the central and north-eastern interior at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot over the northern parts of the West Coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong, becoming moderate in the south from the afternoon and light to moderate in the west. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in places over the interior at first, otherwise it will be fine and hot but warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate becoming fresh to strong by midday.

In the eastern half of the province, it will be cloudy with light rain in places along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, becoming fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will see mist over the central interior and isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm but cool in places in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon, but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

