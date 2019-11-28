Your weather update: Brace yourself, heatwave continues as another scorcher is expected on Friday

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern and Eastern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape as well as the western and southern parts of the Free State and North West.

The South African Weather Service has also issued special weather advisories for most of the country. They are:

A heatwave with persistent high temperatures is expected in places over the western half of the Free Sate and North West, the interior of the Northern and Eastern Cape and Central Karoo of the Western Cape until Friday and over Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng until Sunday that will extend to Tuesday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected on Friday over the interior of the Northern Cape, central interior of the Eastern Cape, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, where it will continue until Tuesday.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo as well as the Limpopo Valley and western Bushveld until at least Sunday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng and the North West will be fine and hot.

The expected UVB sunburn index in Gauteng will be extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and hot to very hot. The same applies in the west of the Free State.

Partly cloudy conditions with afternoon thundershowers can also be expected in the south and east of the Free State.

It will be fine and very hot to extremely hot in the west of the Northern Cape.

Morning fog along the coast can be expected, where it will be warm to hot with a light and moderate southerly wind.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy along the coastal areas with morning fog in the west becoming fine and warm to hot, otherwise, fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the eastern interior, where heatwave conditions will continue into Friday.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be fine and hot, but very hot in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms north of Darlington Dam but scattered north of Queenstown.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly in the afternoon, and north-easterly becoming fresh south-westerly in the eastern part of the province.

Morning fog can be expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise, fine and hot but very hot in the north-east.

It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming south-westerly south of Richards Bay in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days