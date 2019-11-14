Friday's weather: Cloudy and cool for the most part

The house of Thuleyiwe Ndlovu ws all but destroyed after a tornado cut a swathe of destruction through New Hanover in KZN. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Friday's weather is expected to be cloudy and cool for most of South Africa, although the SA Weather Service has warned of flooding over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the north-western and northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the north-western parts of the North West.

Watches:

Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Snapshot of the weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga can expect to be warm in places in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-east.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme north-east during the afternoon.

The Free State is expected to be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east, where it will be cool.

The Northern Cape will see morning and evening fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and warm but hot to very hot over the West Coast District. It will become cloudy along the south coast from evening with rain setting in overnight. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly along the south coast becoming fresh in the afternoon, otherwise strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with showers along the coast in the evening. Evening fog is expected to develop over the interior, south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light southerly becoming moderate south-easterly. The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool with morning showers in places south of the escarpment, clearing from the west during the day. Evening fog is expected to develop over the interior, south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly.



KwaZulu-Natal will be warm in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate westerly to north-westerly north of Richard's Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

