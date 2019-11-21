Friday's weather: Cloudy and warm for the most part

It will be cloudy and warm across most of South Africa on Friday, with extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the interior of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Free State, says the SA Weather Service.



A snapshot of the weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga is set to be cloudy and warm with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

The North West can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the west.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north-eastern parts.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool along the coast; foggy at first and partly cloudy in the evening. It will be fine and warm to hot over the interior, but very hot in the extreme north. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly.

The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy at first over the southern parts and along the west coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the central and eastern interior. It will be cloudy by evening over the south-western parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly but moderate south-easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in the south in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light to moderate south-easterly by late morning. The eastern half of the province will be cloudy with mist and rain in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool south of the escarpment, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the north-east but cloudy in the north-east and fine in the south-east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light to moderate south-easterly by late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will see morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy but cloudy in the east and warm but cool in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly north of Richards Bay otherwise south-westerly to southerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Temperatures:



- Compiled by Yunus Kemp

