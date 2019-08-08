Friday's weather: Cool start to the long weekend, light rain in the east

It will be a mostly cool to cold day on Friday, with isolated showers expected in places in the east.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to cold, according to the South African Weather Service. It will be warm in parts of the north.

It will be fine and cool to warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with drizzle over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy in the eastern parts of Limpopo with drizzle over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and warm but cool in the south.

It will be partly cloudy with fog patches in the north-eastern parts of the Free State at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches in places over the southern interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

Morning fog is expected in places over the West Coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy and cold in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape will be fine and cool to cold. It will be cloudy in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be cloudy and cool to cold in the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated showers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

