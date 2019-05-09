 

Friday's weather: Cool weather in central and eastern parts, moderate throughout

2019-05-09 20:02
(Gabi Zietsman, Traveller24)

Cool weather is expected along the eastern and central parts of the country, including the southern parts of the Western Cape, while warm weather can be expected throughout the rest of the country on Friday.

It will be cool along the East Coast and coastline, while the West Coast will be warm.

The forecast is provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy in Gauteng at first, with morning fog patches in the southeast. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy with fog patches in places and drizzle along the escarpment. It will become partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy in the central, southern and eastern parts of Limpopo, with fog patches and morning light rain in the east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and cool but partly cloudy in the east.

Morning fog is expected in the eastern parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape is expected to be fine and warm, but cool over the southern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Morning fog is expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape, as well as the Cape Metropole. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with mist south of the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light.

It will be partly cloudy with morning mist over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in places in the northeast. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
Daily Lotto: No winners, jackpot stands on R450 000 2019-05-08 21:25
