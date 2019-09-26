Friday's weather | Extreme temperatures and high fire danger in parts of the west

Very hot weather, with high fire danger, are expected over parts of the west on Friday.

Temperatures along the coast will be varied, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, the interior of West Coast district and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

Special weather advisories

Heavy rain is expected over the Overberg and Eden District, as well as the south-eastern parts of the Cape Winelands on Sunday.

Localised urban flooding is expected over the Overberg and Eden District as well as south-eastern parts of the Cape Winelands on Sunday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool, but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be partly cloudy in the eastern parts of Mpumalanga at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places over the Highveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

It will be fine and warm in the North West and the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh.

It will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the western and central interior of the Western Cape. It will become cloudy along the south coast from evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be fine and warm, but cool along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

