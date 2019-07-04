 

Friday's weather: Fine day for northern parts of SA, with isolated showers elsewhere

2019-07-04
It will be a fine day in the northern parts of the country, with isolated showers in the western and south western half.

The weather, as provided by the South African Weather Service:

Gauteng and the North West will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Fine and cool to warm conditions can be expected in Limpopo.

In the Free State it will be fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy in the south in the morning, spreading to the east, clearing in the south from the afternoon.

The Northern Cape will experience morning fog patches in the central and southern parts, where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Isolated showers are expected over the southern parts in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold, with isolated morning showers over the western and central interior, as well as the eastern south coast, becoming partly cloudy to fine and cool to cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to southerly, becoming northerly to north-westerly south of Cape Columbine by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In the Eastern Cape, it will be cold in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon and fine in the evening.

Cool conditions can be expected in places along the coast and over the extreme eastern parts, otherwise fine and cold, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment from mid-morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south westerly, becoming light to moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold in the south-west, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated evening shower and rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-westerly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index low.


Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

