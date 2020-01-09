 

Friday's weather | Fine, warm conditions for the start of the weekend, but heavy rain is expected in some provinces

2020-01-09 19:21
Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)

Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Warm weather conditions are expected across the country on Friday, with heavy rainfall expected in three provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.

Watches

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the extreme northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Lowveld and northeastern Highveld of Mpumalanga as well as the extreme southeastern parts of Limpopo.

The weather in your region

A cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers is expected in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool at times, but warm in the Lowveld. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread over the eastern parts.

For Limpopo it will be cloudy and warm at times, but hot in the western Bushveld with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the central south.

North West can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, but hot in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

For the Northern Cape, fog is expected along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and cool along the coast but warm to hot over the interior. It will be very hot in the central north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly but strong in the afternoon.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy at first over the central and eastern parts, as well as along the south coast, where it will be raining in the morning.

It will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the West Coast District interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly but easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with rain along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southeast.

The wind along the coast will be light southwesterly becoming moderate easterly by midday.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool but warm along the coast with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme northeast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southwesterly, becoming southeasterly south of Durban in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Legalise it!' Mboweni tweets he will propose legal cannabis industry to Cabinet

2020-01-09 18:52

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
MUST SEE | Man proposes to girlfriend while BMW spins celebratory doughnuts around the happy couple
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Athlone 18:16 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Mitchells Plain 18:13 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 2020-01-08 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 