Friday's weather | Fine, warm conditions for the start of the weekend, but heavy rain is expected in some provinces

Warm weather conditions are expected across the country on Friday, with heavy rainfall expected in three provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the extreme northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Lowveld and northeastern Highveld of Mpumalanga as well as the extreme southeastern parts of Limpopo.

A cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers is expected in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool at times, but warm in the Lowveld. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread over the eastern parts.

For Limpopo it will be cloudy and warm at times, but hot in the western Bushveld with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the central south.

North West can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, but hot in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

For the Northern Cape, fog is expected along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and cool along the coast but warm to hot over the interior. It will be very hot in the central north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly but strong in the afternoon.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy at first over the central and eastern parts, as well as along the south coast, where it will be raining in the morning.

It will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the West Coast District interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly but easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with rain along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southeast.

The wind along the coast will be light southwesterly becoming moderate easterly by midday.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool but warm along the coast with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme northeast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southwesterly, becoming southeasterly south of Durban in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

