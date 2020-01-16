Friday's weather | Hazardous conditions accompany a hot day across the country

Hot
weather is continuing on Friday with several warnings of hazardous conditions
in several provinces, according to the South African
Weather Service.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape
as well as north-western parts of the North West.
The Oudtshoorn Municipality's disaster
management has implemented a total fire ban for the Greater Oudtshoorn
municipal area until Friday. No controlled burnings are allowed this week,
including in refuse areas on farms, because the predicted weather conditions
may lead to runaway veld fires.
Special weather
advisories
- A heatwave with persistent high
temperatures is expected over the central and eastern interior of the Northern
Cape as well as the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape.
- Strong interior winds
(50-60km/h) are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape
as well as the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities in the Northern Cape
from the afternoon.
- Hot and humid weather will
result in extremely uncomfortable conditions south of the escarpment in the
Eastern Cape.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will
be fine and warm but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Mpumalanga will
be cloudy along the escarpment and on the southern and eastern Highveld in the
morning with fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment in the early morning,
otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld.
Conditions in Limpopo will be
cloudy in the east in the morning with fog patches and early morning drizzle
along the escarpment and the north-east where it will become partly cloudy
later, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy from the
afternoon.
For the North West it
will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy and hot in the extreme west with
isolated thunderstorms.
The Free State can
expect a fine and hot day, but very hot in the west.
The Northern Cape can
expect cloudy and cool conditions along the coast with morning fog patches,
otherwise partly cloudy and hot but very hot to extremely hot over the northern
parts with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central parts.
The wind along the coast will be
fresh to strong south-easterly.
In the Western Cape,
conditions will be cloudy and cool with rain and showers along the south coast
and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and hot but warm along the south-west
coast. Morning fog patches are expected along the west coast.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate southerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fresh to
strong southerly to south-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will
be warm in the east along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot
becoming cloudy and windy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in
the north, but cloudy and cool with rain along the west coast, spreading east
in the afternoon and to the south of the escarpment in the evening.
The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate south-westerly.
For the eastern half of the
Eastern Cape, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm along the
coast. It will become cloudy and windy with isolated afternoon showers and
thundershowers in the north but cloudy and cool with rain along the coast in
the afternoon and to south of the escarpment in the evening.
The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate south-westerly, becoming strong by the afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal can
expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and
warm to hot but very hot in the extreme north-east. Isolated showers and
thundershowers are expected in the extreme south in the afternoon.
The wind along the coast will be
gentle south-easterly north of St Lucia at first, otherwise moderate to fresh
north-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
extreme.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala