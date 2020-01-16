Friday's weather | Hazardous conditions accompany a hot day across the country

Hot weather is continuing on Friday with several warnings of hazardous conditions in several provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as north-western parts of the North West.

The Oudtshoorn Municipality's disaster management has implemented a total fire ban for the Greater Oudtshoorn municipal area until Friday. No controlled burnings are allowed this week, including in refuse areas on farms, because the predicted weather conditions may lead to runaway veld fires.

Special weather advisories

- A heatwave with persistent high temperatures is expected over the central and eastern interior of the Northern Cape as well as the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape.

- Strong interior winds (50-60km/h) are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities in the Northern Cape from the afternoon.

- Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions south of the escarpment in the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy along the escarpment and on the southern and eastern Highveld in the morning with fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Conditions in Limpopo will be cloudy in the east in the morning with fog patches and early morning drizzle along the escarpment and the north-east where it will become partly cloudy later, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

For the North West it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy and hot in the extreme west with isolated thunderstorms.

The Free State can expect a fine and hot day, but very hot in the west.

The Northern Cape can expect cloudy and cool conditions along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and hot but very hot to extremely hot over the northern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, conditions will be cloudy and cool with rain and showers along the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and hot but warm along the south-west coast. Morning fog patches are expected along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be warm in the east along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot becoming cloudy and windy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north, but cloudy and cool with rain along the west coast, spreading east in the afternoon and to the south of the escarpment in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

For the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm along the coast. It will become cloudy and windy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north but cloudy and cool with rain along the coast in the afternoon and to south of the escarpment in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming strong by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the extreme north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme south in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be gentle south-easterly north of St Lucia at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.





- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala