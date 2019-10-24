Friday's weather | Heatwave persists in parts of SA, cold front to hit Western Cape

A cold front is expected over the western parts of the Western Cape on Friday that will result in widespread rainfall.

In contrast, a heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected to continue over the eastern parts of the North West and Free State as well as the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

From Friday, the entire provinces of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo will see high temperatures until at least Monday according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Free State, North West, western and southern parts of Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga excluding the extreme north-eastern parts, KwaZulu-Natal excluding the south-east, northern and interior of the Eastern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape and southern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding expected over the Cape Metropole, south-western Cape Winelands and the western Overberg of the Western Cape.





Special weather advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the eastern parts of North West and Free State from Friday, the entire provinces of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng from Saturday, continuing until Monday.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Friday, spreading across the provinces on Saturday until Monday.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Friday, spreading across the provinces on Saturday until Monday.

Strong winds of up to 55km/h are expected over the Central Karoo District of the Western Cape and Karoo Hoogland municipality of the Northern Cape on Friday.

The weather in your region

In will be partly cloudy and hot in Gauteng with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and hot. It will also be very hot in places in the Lowveld becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be fine and very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers across the province except in the Lowveld.

Expect it to be partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot in the North West with isolated thundershowers in the east.

The Free State will be warm in the west along the Lesotho border, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the east of the province.



It will be cloudy at times and cool to warm with rain over the southern High ground in the Northern Cape. Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.



The Western Cape will be partly cloudy over the eastern interior at first where it will be warm. Otherwise, you can expect it to be cloudy and cold to cool with intermittent rain and showers over the south-western parts, spreading to the interior and south-eastern parts from the afternoon. It will be very windy along the Peninsula in the morning.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.



The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. In the eastern half of the province, it will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.



You can expect morning fog over the eastern interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot but very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy from the west by late afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers expected.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh and the expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

