Friday's weather: High fire danger and heat waves for parts of SA

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern parts of Free State and the North West.

The South African Weather Service has also issued an advisory for heat waves with persistently high temperatures in the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo, as well as the eastern parts of the North West until Sunday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers in the north.

It will be cloudy in east of Mpumalanga with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms, except in the southwest where it will be hot in places.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy along the south-eastern escarpment in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms from the afternoon.

Fine and hot conditions can be expected in the North West, but very hot in the extreme west and in the northeast.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the extreme east of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but warm along the Lesotho borders.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the southwest at first, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places over the central interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy along the coastal areas with light rain along the south coast, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly but moderate westerly along the south coast.

It will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy and cool, with light rain along the coast of the Eastern Cape. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions can be expected in KwaZulu-Natal with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers

18°C /33°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Very High

Johannesburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers

16°C /32°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with morning fog and scattered showers

20°C /24°C

Polokwane:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

20°C /31°C

Mahikeng:

Fine

17°C /35°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

12°C /32°C

Kimberley:

Fine

14°C /34°C

Upington:

Fine

16°C /34°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy in the morning, becoming fine.

Wind: Light north-westerly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon

17°C /26°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

George:

Cloudy with light rain in the morning

Wind: Light to moderate south-westerly

16°C /24°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with morning rain

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly

17°C /24°C

East London:

Fine, becoming cloudy with evening drizzle

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly

19°C /27°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Wind: Moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon

22°C /27°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

Richards Bay:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers

Wind: Moderate south-westerly becoming north-easterly in the afternoon

22°C /28°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers

19°C /27°C

