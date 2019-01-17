Friday's weather: High temperatures for north and central SA

Heatwave conditions are expected over the western and central parts of both the Free State and the North West, and the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Friday.

The SA Weather Service cautioned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the Northern Cape, and western parts of the North West and the Free State as well as the Laingsburg Local Municipality of the Western Cape.

It is expected to be hot to very hot across the central interior.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

It will be partly cloudy and warm but hot to very hot in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the east.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

The North West is expected to be fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the north-east.

The Free State will be very hot in the west. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy, except in the south.

It will be partly cloudy along the coast of the Northern Cape and the adjacent interior. It will be cool with isolated showers, otherwise fine and warm to hot in the north-east.

It will be fine and warm to hot over the eastern interior of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with drizzle patches in the west at first and light rain during the afternoon spreading to the south coast for the evening.

The Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to warm along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot over the interior. Isolated evening showers are expected over places in the east.

It will be fine and hot, but very hot in places over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

19°C /34°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

17°C /32°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

22°C /31°C

Polokwane:

Morning mist, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers

18°C /33°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

19°C /37°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

17°C /38°C

Kimberley:

Fine

18°C /39°C

Upington:

Fine

16°C /33°C

Cape Town:

Cloudy with rain early morning and afternoon showers

Wind: Moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

19°C /22°C

George:

Cloudy with rain during the afternoon

Wind: Moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly becoming strong in the afternoon

16°C /23°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with isolated evening showers

Wind: Fresh to strong south-westerly

17°C /24°C

East London:

Cloudy with isolated evening showers

Wind: Moderate north-easterly becoming fresh south-westerly by the afternoon

19°C /28°C

Durban:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers

Wind: Moderate north-easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

23°C /31°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers

20°C /35°C

