Friday's weather | High temperatures persists, heat wave for the weekend

It will be hot across most of the country on Friday as a heat wave lingers, while temperatures along the coast will be warm.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern and parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State, and the Western Bushveld of Limpopo, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Special weather advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Blue Crane, the King Sabatha Dalindyebo, the eastern parts of Chris Hani and the Amathole district municipalities from Wednesday until Friday.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in the Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Gauteng, the Free State, the western parts of Mpumalanga, the North West, and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape until at least Sunday.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern parts of Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy in the west.

It will be fine and hot in Limpopo. It will become partly cloudy in the south-western parts.

The North West will be fine and hot. It will become partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers in the extreme east.

It will be hot in the Free State. Isolated showers are expected over the western parts.

The Northern Cape will be cool with fog patches along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the central parts and western parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be cool with morning fog along the south coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the eastern interior. It will clear from the west during the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate, but fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be fine and warm, but hot to very hot in places over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

