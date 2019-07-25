Friday's weather: Icy start to the day as intense cold front looms

Friday will see a cold start to the day, while temperatures will only slightly increase later. Otherwise, it will be warm in parts of the north.

Special weather advisories

Strong north-westerly winds (50 to 62km/h) are expected over the Karoo Hoogland Municipality in the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo District in the Western Cape on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

An intense cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape on Monday, resulting in very cold, wet and windy conditions.

The public is advised to take note of the following, as provided by the South African Weather Service:

- Gale force north-westerly winds of 65 to 80km/h are expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas late on Monday morning, subsiding overnight into Tuesday.

- Strong to gale force interior north-westerly winds of 62 to 70km/h are expected over the Western and Northern Cape, subsiding overnight into Tuesday.

- Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, Cape Winelands and Overberg District of the Western Cape.

- High seas with wave heights between 6 and 7m are expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas overnight on Monday into Tuesday morning.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and cool to warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be fine and cool to warm in Limpopo and the North West.

The Free State will be fine and cool, with frost in places.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool, but cold over the southern high ground with morning frost. It will be warm in the north-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be cloudy along the south-west and south coast of the Western Cape in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm over the north-western interior. There will be morning frost in places over the eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with light rain along the coast in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be fine and cool but warm in the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. It will become partly cloudy to cloudy over the eastern parts toward the afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers are expected over the north-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

