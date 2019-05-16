Friday's weather: Mostly warm across the country, but cooler in the east

It will be cool in the morning, but temperatures are expected to rise across most of the country on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to be cool along the East Coast and southern coastline, while the West Coast is expected to be warm, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga is expected to experience morning fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the Lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy in the eastern parts of Limpopo at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The North West is expected to be fine and warm.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the eastern parts of the Free State at first. It will become partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon.

The Northern Cape is expected to be fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon. It will be cool along the coast, with morning fog.

Morning fog is expected in places along the West Coast of the Western Cape, the Central Karoo and the southern parts of the Overberg District. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm over the interior and south coast. The wind along the coast will be light. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is will experience morning fog patches in parts of the south. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool over the south-western parts. The wind along the coast will be light. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days