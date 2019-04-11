Friday's weather: Partly cloudy but warm for SA

It will be partly cloudy across the country on Friday and warm to hot weather is expected to creep in later in the afternoon.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Central Karoo District of the Western Cape, according to information provided by the South African Weather Service.



Temperatures along the coast are expected to be warm to hot.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in Gauteng, with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

It will be cloudy in Mpumalanga in the morning with fog patches over the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers over the Highveld, but isolated along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the southwest.

Morning fog is expected in the southern parts of the North West. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are expected in the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the northwest. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will experience morning fog patches along the coast and in the extreme east. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in the northwest. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be cloudy along the west and south coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Light rain is expected over the Overberg by late evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be light. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

