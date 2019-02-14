Friday's weather: Rain across most of SA, except in the west

Rainfall can be expected across most of the country, except in the west, and some regions are expected to have severe thundershowers on Friday.
Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected in places over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the northern and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.
Heavy rain leading to flash flooding is expected in places over the eastern parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga, according to the
South African Weather Service.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, including the southern parts of the Northern Cape.
Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Little Karoo.
The weather in your region Gauteng is expected to be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be widespread in the north. Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld.
It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in
Limpopo. Widespread showers are expected in the northern and eastern parts.
The
North West is expected to be warm in the west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.
The
Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the east. It will become cloudy in places in the east from late afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.
The
Northern Cape will be cloudy at first with morning and evening fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the extreme north east.
The
Western Cape is expected to be cloudy at first with morning fog along the west coast. Otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the north-eastern parts. It will be very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior.
The
Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with fog patches in the southeast at first. Otherwise, it is expected to be fine and hot but warm along the coast. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts, but scattered in the extreme north.
Morning fog is expected over the interior of
KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Cloudy at times with widespread showers and thundershowers, mostly in the morning
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low
17°C /24°C
Johannesburg:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
15°C /22°C
Mbombela:
Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers at times
18°C /21°C
Polokwane:
Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers at times
17°C /23°C
Mahikeng:
Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
18°C /23°C
Bloemfontein:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
15°C /26°C
Kimberley:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
17°C /30°C
Upington:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
24°C /36°C
Cape Town:
Fine
Wind: light to moderate southerly becoming south-easterly in the evening
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
19°C /29°C
George:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy but cloudy from the evening
Wind: light to moderate southerly
17°C /28°C
Port Elizabeth:
Cloudy with fog patches at first, otherwise fine
Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming light to moderate south-easterly in the afternoon, becoming light to moderate south westerly in the evening
19°C /28°C
East London:
Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly
20°C /29°C
Durban:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High
21°C /29°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
18°C /29°C
