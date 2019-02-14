Friday's weather: Rain across most of SA, except in the west

Rainfall can be expected across most of the country, except in the west, and some regions are expected to have severe thundershowers on Friday.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected in places over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the northern and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding is expected in places over the eastern parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of Mpumalanga, according to the South African Weather Service.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, including the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Little Karoo.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be widespread in the north.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in Limpopo. Widespread showers are expected in the northern and eastern parts.

The North West is expected to be warm in the west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the east. It will become cloudy in places in the east from late afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy at first with morning and evening fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the extreme north east.

The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy at first with morning fog along the west coast. Otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the north-eastern parts. It will be very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with fog patches in the southeast at first. Otherwise, it is expected to be fine and hot but warm along the coast. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts, but scattered in the extreme north.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy at times with widespread showers and thundershowers, mostly in the morning

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

17°C /24°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

15°C /22°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers at times

18°C /21°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers at times

17°C /23°C

Mahikeng:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

18°C /23°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

15°C /26°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

17°C /30°C

Upington:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

24°C /36°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: light to moderate southerly becoming south-easterly in the evening

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

19°C /29°C

George:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy but cloudy from the evening

Wind: light to moderate southerly

17°C /28°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with fog patches at first, otherwise fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming light to moderate south-easterly in the afternoon, becoming light to moderate south westerly in the evening

19°C /28°C

East London:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly

20°C /29°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

21°C /29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

18°C /29°C

