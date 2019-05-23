Friday's weather: Rain expected in the far north

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the North West on Friday.

High veld fire danger conditions expected over the Z.F Mgcawu district municipality in the Northern Cape.

It will be cool to warm along the coast.

Forecast as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and cool in Gauteng, with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the escarpment and southern parts. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with on and off isolated showers and rain.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in Limpopo, with isolated showers and rain at times over the southern parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east from the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy and cool in the Free State, but fine in the south at first.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cloudy and cool. It will become fine in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be cloudy and misty along the south coast and Breede Valley of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool along the coastal areas. It will become cloudy along the south coast from evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool but warm in places. Morning and evening fog are expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be light.

It will be fine in places in the south of KwaZulu-Natal at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the southwest. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days