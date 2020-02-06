Friday's weather: Severe conditions expected over parts of SA

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the western interior of KwaZulu-Natal and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, says the South African Weather Service.



Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in the Lowveld of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.



The weather in your province:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers in Gauteng, becoming cloudy by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.



In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered thundershowers but hot in the Lowveld.



It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the extreme north and west.



In the North West it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme eastern and southern parts.



Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions can be expected in the Free State with scattered showers and thundershowers.



There will be morning fog along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east where it will be hot but very hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming south easterly in the afternoon.



It will be cloudy in the Western Cape with isolated morning showers along the south coast and thundershowers over the Central Karoo where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly but moderate south-easterly north of Cape Columbine at first.



The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



In the western part of the Eastern Cape it will be cloudy and cool with widespread rain but scattered in the east.

Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.



The eastern part of the Eastern Cape can expect cloudy and warm but cool conditions south of the escarpment with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.



KZN will be cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread over the western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.



The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

