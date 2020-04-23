 

Friday's weather: Severe thunderstorms expected to hit the Northern Cape and Free State

2020-04-23
Severe thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Northern Cape and Free State on Friday, the South African Weather Service says, but the rest of the country will have cool conditions. 

Watches: 

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and southern Free State.

The weather in your region: 

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The weather will be cool in the south-east of the North West, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the west, spreading to the east in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and extreme southern parts.

The Free State will be warm in the north-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

The eastern parts of the Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers, except in the south-west, where it will be clear.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming light south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly north of Mazeppa Bay, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly.

There will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west of KwaZulu-Natal. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

