Friday's weather: Severe thunderstorms for the north of SA, fire danger conditions over the interior

There are high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as over the western areas of both the North West and Free State provinces.

The South African Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms over the escarpment areas and Highveld of Mpumalanga, the western Bushveld and southern central parts of Limpopo and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north where it will be hot.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Those in Mpumalanga can expect cloudy weather in the east with morning fog and drizzle patches in places on the Highveld and along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers on the Highveld from the afternoon, spreading to the escarpment areas and Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog and drizzle patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme south from the afternoon, spreading northward and reaching the central parts in the evening.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy with very isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and east.

Cloudy weather in the extreme northeast is expected in the Free State at first where it will be warm in places, otherwise fine and hot but very hot in the west becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with very isolated showers in the north and northeast.

People in the Northern Cape can expect cloudy weather along the coast with morning fog, otherwise fine and hot to very hot becoming partly cloudy in the extreme northeast and south. It will be warm in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly.

Cloudy to partly cloudy weather over the central and eastern parts of the Western Cape is expected at first, otherwise fine and warm but cloudy along the south coast with morning and evening rain and drizzle. It will be hot in places over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly, but moderate in the south at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

It will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy and cool in the south of the western half of the Eastern Cape with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south easterly, but strong in the west from the late afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south easterly.

People in KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior cloudy and cool but warm weather in places in the north where it will be partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The temperature in your city:

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

17°C / 32°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate.

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

15°C / 30°C

Vereeniging:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

15°C / 31°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with morning fog and drizzle patches, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from the late afternoon into the evening.

17°C / 24°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy with morning mist patches, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the evening.

18°C / 26°C

Mahikeng:

Fine becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers.

24°C / 37°C

Vryburg:

Fine becoming partly cloudy.

19°C / 39°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine becoming partly cloudy.

17°C / 37°C

Kimberley:

Fine becoming partly cloudy.

18°C / 38°C

Upington:

Fine.

19°C / 37°C

Cape Town:

Fine.

Wind: Fresh south-easterly becoming strong by afternoon.

17°C / 27°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

George:

Cloudy to partly cloudy with morning drizzle and evening rain.

Wind: Light and variable at first, becoming moderate south-easterly.

15°C / 24°C

Port Elizabeth:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain at times.

Wind: Light and variable at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south easterly.

16°C / 24°C

East London:

Cloudy with scattered showers and rain.

Wind: Light easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south easterly in the afternoon.

18°C / 22°C

Durban:

Cloudy with scattered showers.

Wind: Gentle to moderate south-easterly.

19°C / 23°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

Richards Bay:

Cloudy with scattered showers.

Wind: Gentle to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

22°C / 25°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

16°C / 20°C

