 

Friday's weather: Thundershowers to hammer parts of the east of SA

2019-02-21 19:14
(iStock)

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern part of the Eastern Cape, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the central and eastern parts of Mpumalanga on Friday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, except in the west, according to the South African Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be cool to warm in the east, but very hot in the west.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches on the Highveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. Scattered thundershowers are expected in the extreme south.

It will be cloudy in Mpumalanga in the morning with fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The North West is expected to be very hot in the extreme west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers except in the west.

The Free State will be cloudy in the northeast at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north and east but scattered in the extreme northeast.

Morning fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cool. Otherwise, it is expected to be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places.

The Western Cape will be cloudy at first along the south coast and adjacent interior. It will become partly cloudy and hot but warm along the coastal areas.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north east.

Morning fog patches are expected in places over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the province, but scattered in the west.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

18°C /29°C

Johannesburg:

Cloudy in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

18°C /28°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers and showers

16°C /27°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy in the morning with mist, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

16°C /29°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

19°C /33°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

15°C /33°C

Kimberley:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy

17°C /35°C

Upington:

Fine

22°C /40°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: Light to moderate south to south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

20°C /31°C

George:

Cloudy in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate north-easterly becoming south-westerly from the afternoon

17°C /28°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly

18°C /26°C

East London:

Cloudy

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly

20°C /25°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers

Wind: Moderate south-westerly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

19°C /27°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy becoming cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers

16°C /26°C

Here are the results for the Wednesday, 20 February Lottery draw 2019-02-20 21:41
