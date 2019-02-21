Friday's weather: Thundershowers to hammer parts of the east of SA

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern part of the Eastern Cape, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the central and eastern parts of Mpumalanga on Friday.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, except in the west, according to
the South African Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to be cool to warm in the east, but very hot in the west.
The weather in your region Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches on the Highveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. Scattered thundershowers are expected in the extreme south.
It will be cloudy in
Mpumalanga in the morning with fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. Limpopo will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.
The
North West is expected to be very hot in the extreme west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers except in the west.
The
Free State will be cloudy in the northeast at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north and east but scattered in the extreme northeast.
Morning fog is expected along the coast of the
Northern Cape where it will be cool. Otherwise, it is expected to be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places.
The
Western Cape will be cloudy at first along the south coast and adjacent interior. It will become partly cloudy and hot but warm along the coastal areas.
The
Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north east.
Morning fog patches are expected in places over the interior of
KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the province, but scattered in the west. The temperature in your city Pretoria:
Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low
18°C /29°C
Johannesburg:
Cloudy in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers
18°C /28°C
Mbombela:
Cloudy in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers and showers
16°C /27°C
Polokwane:
Cloudy in the morning with mist, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
16°C /29°C
Mahikeng:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers
19°C /33°C
Bloemfontein:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
15°C /33°C
Kimberley:
Fine, becoming partly cloudy
17°C /35°C
Upington:
Fine
22°C /40°C
Cape Town:
Fine
Wind: Light to moderate south to south-westerly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme
20°C /31°C
George:
Cloudy in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy
Wind: Moderate north-easterly becoming south-westerly from the afternoon
17°C /28°C
Port Elizabeth:
Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy
Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly
18°C /26°C
East London:
Cloudy
Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly
20°C /25°C
Durban:
Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with isolated afternoon showers
Wind: Moderate south-westerly
The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate
19°C /27°C
Pietermaritzburg:
Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy becoming cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers
16°C /26°C
