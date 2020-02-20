Friday's weather: Thunderstorms for the Northern Cape, sunny skies to usher in weekend across rest of SA

A sunny Friday is in store for much of South Africa, with the Northern Cape set to experience severe thunderstorms, according to the South African Weather Service.



Severe thunderstorms are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered afternoon thundershowers but isolated on the Lowveld where it will be hot.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the south-east.

For the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the south.

Conditions in the Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

Morning fog patches along the coast are expected in the Northern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the Karoo. It will be partly cloudy at times along the south coast where it will be cloudy in the morning and evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly along the west coast in the morning, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist over the southern interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming south-easterly from late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with light drizzle and mist in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming easterly by afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, there will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise south-westerly to southerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

