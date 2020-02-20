Friday's weather: Thunderstorms for the Northern Cape, sunny skies to usher in weekend across rest of SA

A
sunny Friday is in store for much of South Africa, with the Northern Cape set
to experience severe thunderstorms, according to the South African
Weather Service.
Watches
Severe thunderstorms are expected
over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will be
partly cloudy and warm to hot in the north with scattered showers and
thundershowers but isolated in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is
moderate.
Mpumalanga can expect
morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm
conditions with scattered afternoon thundershowers but isolated on the Lowveld
where it will be hot.
In Limpopo, there will be
morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with
isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the south-east.
For the North West, it will be
partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in
the south.
Conditions in the Free State will
be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thundershowers.
Morning fog patches along the
coast are expected in the Northern
Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon
thundershowers in the east but scattered in the north-east.
The
wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.
The Western Cape will
be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the Karoo. It will be partly cloudy
at times along the south coast where it will be cloudy in the morning and
evening.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly along the west coast in the
morning, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be cloudy with mist over the southern interior in the morning, otherwise fine
and warm becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the
north.
The wind along the coast will be
light south-westerly becoming south-easterly from late morning.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be cloudy with light drizzle and mist in places south of the
escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon
thundershowers but scattered in the north.
The wind along the coast will be
light south-westerly becoming easterly by afternoon.
In KwaZulu-Natal, there
will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but
cool in the south-west. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate north-easterly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise
south-westerly to southerly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
moderate.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
